The Office of Arts and Culture is preparing to pilot a Guaranteed Basic Income for Artists (GBI) program this year and we need your input. GBI is an unconditional cash payment made on a regular basis to individuals or households; OAC’s program will limit its focus to residents of the City of Sacramento working in the arts. OAC recognizes that artists and creative workers have experienced significant economic instability, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are interested in exploring different solidarity economy concepts that address that instability, along with systemic racism and inequity, to support Sacramento’s creative workers.