The Office of Arts and Culture is preparing to pilot a Guaranteed Basic Income for Artists (GBI) program this year and we need your input. GBI is an unconditional cash payment made on a regular basis to individuals or households; OAC’s program will limit its focus to residents of the City of Sacramento working in the arts. OAC recognizes that artists and creative workers have experienced significant economic instability, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are interested in exploring different solidarity economy concepts that address that instability, along with systemic racism and inequity, to support Sacramento’s creative workers.

* 1. Please check every category that should be considered eligible under this program:

* 2. Please check which options you think would be the best way for an applicant to provide proof of being an eligible artist/creative (can choose more than one).

* 3. How recent should work samples be, if required to submit?

* 4. How should income be considered? Please check which options you think are appropriate (can choose more than one).

* 5. Check all of the options that you think should be factors considered for eligibility.

* 6. Currently, the selection process being considered is an anonymous, randomized selection following verification of eligibility. What are your thoughts on this and how an equitable selection process should look like?

* 7. What sort of expectations or requirements do you think would be reasonable for being part of the GBI program? More than one selection can be made.

